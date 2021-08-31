Saints release Devonta Freeman

Running back Devonta Freeman won’t be on the initial 53-man roster in New Orleans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed that the Saints have released Freeman on Tuesday.

Freeman signed with the Saints at the start of training camp and head coach Sean Payton cited his versatility as the reason why he landed with the team. He had 13 carries for 24 yards and five catches for 18 yards in the preseason.

Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington, and Tony Jones Jr. were the other backs vying for spots behind Alvin Kamara on the Saints’ depth chart this summer. Freeman’s departure should help at least two of them make the cut to 53 players.

