The Saints made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday that brought them to the mandated 80-man limit.

Tight end Chris Herndon was released and wide receiver Kevin White was placed on injured reserve. The Saints also announced that they have released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and tackle Sage Doxtater with injury settlements.

Herndon signed with the Saints early this month and played 17 snaps over the team’s two preseason games without catching a pass. Herndon played for the Vikings last season and spent his first four years with the Jets.

White played six games for the Saints last season and caught one pass for 38 yards. He was a 2015 first-round pick by the Bears, but injuries limited him to 14 games with the team.

Saints release Chris Herndon, place Kevin White on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk