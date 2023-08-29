Saints release Bradley Roby

Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby is headed for the open market.

According to multiple reports, the Saints are releasing Roby on Tuesday. Roby confirmed those reports with a farewell message to New Orleans on social media.

The Texans traded Roby to the Saints in 2021 and he had 59 tackles, a sack, an interception, and two forced fumbles in 27 games for the team. The 2014 first-round pick spent five seasons in Denver before playing two years in Houston.

Roby won a Super Bowl ring in his second season with the Broncos and will now try to find a new place to continue his playing career.

