Saints release backup guard Koda Martin with an injury settlement

Few positions have lost as many players to injuries at New Orleans Saints training camp as the offensive line, especially at guard. And the Saints moved on from one player who was already sidelined by an injury by releasing backup guard Koda Martin with an injury settlement.

Martin went down in practice with an ankle issue and was previously waived with an injury designation, later landing on the Saints injured reserve list. By now releasing him with an injury settlement, he’ll be paid the weeks of regular season salary that he would have received on the reserve list while recovering on his own.

So why agree to it? This opens the door for Martin to return to the Saints or sign with another team later this year, once he’s healed up and can pass a physical and practice. It also eases the workload on the Saints medical staff while they tend to other players on injured reserve and any others who may get banged up in the days, weeks, and months ahead. It’s as close to a win-win situation for the player and team as you’ll see in today’s NFL.

We’ll see if Martin returns later in the year or if he joins another squad. For now, the Saints are working to sort out their last remaining roster spots at guard behind Cesar Ruiz, James Hurst, and Andrus Peat with rookie draft pick Nick Saldiveri on top. Guys like Calvin Throckmorton, Lewis Kidd, Mark Evans II, Tommy Kraemer, and Chuck Filiaga are competing for one or two spots on the 53-man roster.

And as for those remaining on the Saints’ injured reserve list: guard Trai Turner, linebacker Andrew Dowell, and running back Eno Benjamin are all done for the year, though it’s unclear whether right tackle Scott Lashley is eligible for an injury settlement of his own. We’ll keep an eye out for more movement.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire