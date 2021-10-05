Saints release Aldrick Rosas, agree to terms with Cody Parkey

With Will Lutz still on injured reserve, the Saints are swapping kickers.

New Orleans released Aldrick Rosas on Tuesday after the kicker missed another field goal in the team’s loss to the Giants on Sunday. Rosas previously missed a pair of field goals in the Saints victory over New England in Week Three.

With Rosas out, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that New Orleans has agreed to terms with Cody Parkey. He was most recently with the Browns who released him off injured reserve in August. In his second stint with Cleveland in 2020, Parkey was 19-for-22 on field goals and 43-for-47 on extra points. He also sent 56 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Parkey has made 85 percent of his career field goals and 94 percent of his extra points.

Lutz is eligible to return from IR at any time after missing three games due to core muscle surgery.

The Saints also signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes to its active roster from its practice squad. He appeared in the club’s Week Two loss to New Orleans, playing 12 defensive snaps.

