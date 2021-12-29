Saints release 4 players from their practice squad including former Navy QB Malcolm Perry
The New Orleans Saints released four players from their practice squad following Week 16’s loss tot he Miami Dolphins, including former Naval Academy quarterback Malcolm Perry. He was inactive for that game but the other three practice squad players being let go did suit up. Here’s what you need to know about each departure:
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Listed as a running back on New Orleans’ roster, Perry converted to wide receiver with the Dolphins and New England Patriots after playing quarterback at the U.S. Naval Academy. He was released on Tuesday, Dec. 28 after first signing with the Saints practice squad back on Nov. 23 but never dressed for a game.
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Hoyett was signed to the New Orleans practice squad as a last-minute replacement for players on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he’s since been let go. He saw 15 snaps on defense against Miami. That could be a good sign that backups like Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes are close to clearing protocol.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Another COVID-19 replacement, March-Lillard totaled 15 snaps on special teams (almost all on the punt coverage units) in relief of players like Kaden Elliss, Jeff Heath, and J.T. Gray. Getting special teams aces like them back could be big for the game’s third phase.
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Murphy returned to New Orleans, having joined them for training camp, and saw three snaps at right tackle while Caleb Benenoch briefly received treatment from the training staff on the sidelines. Jordan Mills is on the COVID list and could be ready to return, but hopefully the Saints can finally get Ryan Ramczyk back soon after all the time he’s missed with a knee injury prior to his own placement on the COVID reserve list.
