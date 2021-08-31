Saints reduce roster to 53 players

Receiver Michael Thomas did indeed revert to reserve/physically unable to perform, which will keep him out at least five games over six weeks as he recovers after ankle surgery.

That was one of many moves the Saints made Tuesday to reduce their roster to 53 players. More moves will happen the coming days, including injured kicker Wil Lutz likely headed to injured reserve and quarterback Trevor Siemian expected to re-sign.

The Saints announced they released fullback Alex Armah, offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, running back Devonta Freeman, receiver Chris Hogan, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, offensive tackle Jordan Mills, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, Siemian, defensive tackle Damion Square, offensive guard J.R. Sweezy and receiver Kevin White.

The Saints waived receiver Kawaan Baker, defensive lineman Josiah Bronson, defensive back Eric Burrell, cornerback Grant Haley, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, linebacker Wynton McManis, cornerback Bryan Mills, center Christian Montano, linebacker Shaq Smith, defensive back Deuce Wallace, receiver Easop Winston and tight end Ethan Wolf.

They also placed defensive tackle David Onyemata on the reserve/suspended list.

