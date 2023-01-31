Saints to receive 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick in Sean Payton deal

With Sean Payton agreeing to become the Broncos’ next head coach, the Saints will get significant compensation as Payton was still under contract after stepping down last year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints will receive a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick from the Broncos. And New Orleans will send a 2024 third-round pick back to Denver.

The first-round pick from 2023 is the 49ers’ selection that the Broncos received from the Dolphins in the trade for edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins had received that pick from the 49ers when San Francisco traded up to select Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in 2021.

In a sense, the Broncos traded Chubb and a 2024 second-round pick to bring in Payton as their head coach and got a third-round pick as well.

Payton will have plenty of work to do to make the Broncos a consistent contender, starting with crafting an offensive system that will suit quarterback Russell Wilson.

After trading their first-round pick to the Eagles last year, the Saints will now have the No. 29 overall selection at the bottom of the first round. There will only be 31 first-round picks in 2023 after the Dolphins had to forfeit their selection as part of the punishment for violating the anti-tampering policy.

