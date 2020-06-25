Saints reaching out to season ticket holders in first eight rows

NFL owners approved a plan to cover the rows of seats closest to the playing field with tarps on Thursday and one team has started working to take care of the season ticket holders who usually fill those seats.

Saints vice president of communications Greg Bensel issued a statement outlining how the team plans to proceed with those customers this fall.

“Based on the NFL meeting today, it will be mandated that stadiums cover the first eight rows in the stadiums,” Bensel said, via Sean Fazende of FOX8. “This covering is being done for health and safety of players, staff, employees, fans and broadcasters. We are already in the process of working with and reaching out to our season ticket holders making it a priority to accommodate and relocate them. We will also offer them a number of options for the 2020 season including a refund or credit and it will not impact their season ticket holder status moving forward.”

Bensel added that any procedures for shifting seats would be revisited for the postseason.

In addition to providing spacing that can help on the health and safety front, the tarps can also carry ads that would presumably make up for some of the lost revenue from ticket sales this year.

