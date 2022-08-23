Saints reach injury settlement with cornerback Jordan Brown

The New Orleans Saints waived cornerback Jordan Brown after agreeing to an injury settlement, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, allowing him to become a free agent after landing on New Orleans’ injured reserve list. Brown was first signed on Aug. 8 after a series of injuries hit the depth chart, but he exited the team’s first preseason game with the Houston Texans after just five plays. The nature of his injury remains undisclosed.

But these injury settlements are common this time of the year. They free up some resources from the team’s payroll and open time for the training staff to work with other players, while the player leaving injured reserve gets an immediate payout and the opportunity to pursue opportunities with other teams once they can pass a physical. If this is a short-term injury sidelining him for a matter of weeks rather than months, he should be able to catch on elsewhere sometime soon. Good luck to him.

As for the Saints — here are the list of players still on their injured reserve list:

S No. 38 Smoke Monday

LT No. 63 Jerald Hawkins

CB No. 37 Dylan Mabin

LB No. 52 D’Marco Jackson

T/G No. 73 Ethan Greenidge

CB No. 31 Bryce Thompson

S No. 42 Isaiah Pryour

DT No. 91 Jaleel Johnson

LT No. 79 Sage Doxtater

LG No. 77 Forrest Lamp

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire