Saints reach agreement with Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders on 3-year contract

We’ve got movement: the New Orleans Saints are expected to sign Kansas City Cheifs free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport; Pelissero adds that it’s a three-year deal valued at up to $14.5 million, which is a great value for a key player from the reigning Super Bowl champions’ defense.

Saunders is only 26 years old, but he’s coming off a career-high 511 defensive snaps for the Chiefs last season. He’s listed at 6-foot and 324 pounds but moves really well for a big man, having tallied a career-high 3 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season (totaling 18 pressures as a pass rusher). He’s good for occupying blockers so his teammates at the second level can run through gaps in the line and make plays.

He’s the second defensive tackle to cut a deal with New Orleans before Wednesday’s start to the free agency signing period; the Saints also picked up former New York Jets playmaker Nathan Shepherd. Saunders will likely factor into the compensatory picks formula for the 2024 draft, but because the Saints have lost more players than the maximum picks they can receive, he shouldn’t negate any picks.

More 2023 free agency!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire