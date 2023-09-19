Saints say RB Jamaal Williams questionable to return vs. Panthers with injury

Yikes. The New Orleans Saints announced that veteran running back Jamaal Williams was questionable to return against the Carolina Panthers on Monday night after suffering a hamstring injury — meaning practice squad call-up Tony Jones Jr. was their only other option. Williams exited after picking up 29 yards on 9 carries. Jones had gained 6 yards on 2 tries.

Rookie draft pick Kendre Miller was inactive with his own hamstring injury. Kirk Merritt, another running back on the depth chart (who played wide receiver last year), was a healthy scratch. And Alvin Kamara is, of course, still in the middle of his three-game suspension. So the Saints were left with only Jones.

Well, not quite — the Saints went into this game planning a heavy dose of Taysom Hill as a runner, and he rewarded them by picking up 24 yards on just 4 carries early on. They’ll have to lean on him even heavier.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire