Saints RB’s Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr. return to practice on Wednesday

There’s some good news: running backs Alvin Kamara and Tony Jones Jr. were participants in Wednesday’s New Orleans Saints practice session, as first reported by the Athletic’s Katherine Terrell.

Kamara missed last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans with a knee issue, while Jones has been unavailable on injured reserve since early October with his own ankle injury. Terrell added that wide receiver/running back hybrid Ty Montgomery was absent after Sunday’s gruesome finger injury.

The Saints haven’t publicly announced that Jones is designated to return from injured reserve but that’s a procedural move we should hear about on the upcoming update to the daily NFL transactions wire. Kamara remained on the 53-man roster and will not require any such designation, but stay tuned for official news on Wednesday’s initial injury report.

It would be great to get both players back in the lineup, particularly Kamara. He’s the best player on the team and fulfills a huge role in their playbook. Mark Ingram is a great No. 2 running back but there’s no replacing Kamara in the backfield. It’s worth noting that the Saints released veteran Lamar Miller from their practice squad on Tuesday which could bode well for Kamara and Jones returning to action soon.

