Saints and Ravens swap Cesar Ruiz for Patrick Queen in 2020 NFL draft do-over
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Saints and Ravens swap Cesar Ruiz for Patrick Queen in 2020 NFL draft do-over
Saints and Ravens swap Cesar Ruiz for Patrick Queen in 2020 NFL draft do-over
More than 35,000 people in the Lee’s Summit area have had no representation in the Missouri House since Rick Roeber was expelled. | Editorial
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. has noticed “a lot more swagger” from quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason and he’s displaying some of his own as well. Smith has 66 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons, but will no longer be splitting time with Kyle Rudolph in the [more]
Patriots fans should expect a big ceremony for Tom Brady when the Buccaneers face New England this season ... right? Not if you ask Byron Cowart.
Benjamin Watson joins former Saints players Reggie Bush, Jonathan Vilma, Roman Harper, and Drew Brees in turn to broadcasting
The Washington right guard has plenty of respect around the league.
NFL executives omit Dolphins' Mike Gesicki from list of top-10 TEs
Instead of taking Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick, they went with Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Lions Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson cracks top 5 TEs in NFL polling of coaches and execs conducted by ESPN
Idaho lawmakers are divided on whether they should have a session to address the decisions of private businesses.
Which three former Sooners land on Touchdown Wire's '101 best players in the NFL' list?
"Love Island USA" started in 2019 after CBS saw its success in the UK. It's third season started last week.
A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ teammate in Green Bay, and he just spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. And Hawk doesn’t see Rodgers being anywhere other than Green Bay this season. Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers was competitive about his recent golf match against Tom Brady, and that Rodgers is [more]
World number one Nelly Korda and sister Jessica fired a five-under-par 65 to join a four-way tie at the top of the first-round leaderboard at the LPGA's Great Lakes Bay Invitational team tournament on Wednesday.
Bruce is still the 🐐🐐🐐:
Former Reds announcer Marty Brennaman replied to an apology Stephen A. Smith made and wished his son's employers "had been as forgiving."
On Wednesday, NFL free agent Richard Sherman was arrested after reportedly breaking into a family member’s home and scuffling with police before being taken into custody.
Deion Branch responded to bold claims made by Cassius Marsh this week.
Tom Brady seemed to hit a nerve.
Bryson DeChambeau complained about his driver after his first round, and his club maker wasn't happy with his comments.
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis first crossed paths at a high school track meet, and more than four years later, they're both competing in Tokyo.