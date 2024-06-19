Saints rally behind Brooks Lee’s three doubles for eighth straight win

Brooks Lee hit a career-high three doubles as the Saints rallied from two deficits to beat the Mud Hens on Wednesday, 8-7, in front of an announced crowd of 7.248 at CHS Field.

The Saints have won eight straight games, tying a franchise record set June 5-14, 2002, and are .500 (35-35) for the first time since they were 7-7 on April 14.

Lee, the Twins’ top shortstop prospect, was 3 for 5 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Catcher Jair Camargo hit a two-out, three-run home run in the third, his fifth of the season, to give St. Paul a 5-2 lead.

The Saints trailed 2-0 after two innings, and 7-5 in the sixth — the second deficit courtesy of a solo home run by Eddys Leonard, who became just the second Class AAA player to homer over the CHS batter’s eye in center field.

The last to accomplish the feat was Joe Dunnigan of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, who did it on Opening Night of the ballpark, May 21, 2015.

Nick Wittgren (1-0) pitched the sixth and seventh innings, giving up a run on three hits, to earn the victory. Kody Funderburk struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

