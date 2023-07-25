Saints quarterback room set heading into training camp

Quarterback might be the simplest position to evaluate on the Saints heading into training camp. Derek Carr was signed during free agency to bring the Saints back to the playoffs. Carr has never missed more than two games in a season, so you don’t question his health. The only question for him is whether he will live up to those expectations.

Jameis Winston and Jake Haener fill out the depth chart behind Carr. Winston should be expected to be the backup unless he performs well enough in the preseason to make him a trade piece. If everyone stays healthy, Haener will likely be a healthy inactive for most of the season. Taysom Hill will of course play sparingly at quarterback as well. He’ll be used primarily in the running game but also could be the only quarterback, other than Carr, to attempt a meaningful pass.

Derek Carr

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jake Haener

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

