Saints QB Taysom Hill starts and has ups and downs, Jameis Winston makes some plays in relief

Basically, the New Orleans Saints have two quarterbacks that can thrill you one moment and make you cringe the next.

The Saints probably didn't get a quick answer on their quarterback position Saturday night. Taysom Hill started and had a couple nice plays, and some big mistakes including an interception. Jameis Winston came in next and while he did throw an interception (this is Winston, after all), he made some plays on a touchdown drive.

You'd have to give the first round of the quarterback battle to Winston.

Taysom Hill has good and bad plays

Hill was all over the place on Saturday. He did have some good plays, including a great throw on the move to Marquez Callaway.

Hill also had a near-interception, and he did throw a bad interception that won't help his case. Ty Montgomery might have stopped his route too soon, but Hill threw without much clarity as the rush was about to hit him and it was a reckless interception.

Hill was 8-of-12 for 81 yards and an interception. It's not the worst line but not one that will clinch the starting job after one preseason game. Then Winston came in and mostly played well.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill got the start in the team's first preseason game. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Jameis Winston gets his chance to shine

Winston warmed up after a bit of a slow start. He hit a nice strike over the middle to Ty Montgomery for 26 yards. He followed that up with another strong throw down the middle to tight end Juwan Johnson for 33 yards.

Winton finished the drive with a nice touch pass for an 8-yard touchdown to Lil'Jordan Humphrey as he ran the back of the end zone. Winston's throws that drive were a reminder that while Winston might never kick the turnover problems that have plagued him, he can make major-league throws. Winston threw an interception on a deep pass late in the half, and while it was a little behind Humphrey, he got hands on it and tipped it up for the easy interception. It's not a play that was all Winston's fault.

Winston was 7-of-12 for 96 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ian Book played to start the second half. He is clearly the better pure passer of the two, but has a long history of mistakes and Hill brings a lot to the position as a runner. There are still two more games to go for the Saints to decide on a QB. They might need all of the preseason to figure it out.

