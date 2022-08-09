Saints QB Jameis Winston dodged major injury, won’t play vs. Texans

Enjoy that sigh of relief. Multiple outlets now say that the New Orleans Saints believe Jameis Winston dodged a significant injury in Monday’s training camp practice, with NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill first reporting that the quarterback isn’t believed to be dealing with “anything major,” which was echoed by Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan, who adds that Winston will miss a few days of practice and New Orleans’ first preseason game because of it.

That makes sense. Winston completed four pass attempts and handed off the ball on a fifth play during 7-on-7’s before exiting for evaluations with the team’s training staff, and practice was not disrupted by his absence. He was not carted off the field or anything. It sounds like the team just wants to practice an abundance of caution with their No. 1 quarterback. Putting him in a live game while he’s dinged up isn’t smart.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter quoted a source who said that Winston is “doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.” That’s about as reassuring as it gets. We’ll keep an eye out for Winston’s activity in practice, but for the immediate future it sounds like he’ll be resting his injured foot. That means more snaps for Andy Dalton and Ian Book, which is good for the Saints — the more they know about their backups, the better prepared they’ll be should Winston miss any time later on.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire