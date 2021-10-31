Saints QB Jameis Winston carted off from game vs. Buccaneers with knee injury

NEW ORLEANS — New Orelans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was knocked out of Sunday’s key NFC South game by an illegal horse-collar tackle early in the second quarter. Winston, hurt as he scrambled out of the pocket, was helped off the field after collapsing to the turf.

Winston was carted to the locker room with a knee injury, and he was listed as questionable to return.

Bucs linebacker Devin White was penalized for the infraction, but the incident is potentially more costly to the Saints, locked in a 7-7 contest when the injury occurred with 12:34 remaining in the first half.

With backup Taysom Hill already inactive with an injury, the setback left the Saints down to journeyman Trevor Siemian at quarterback.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jameis Winston injury: Saints QB carted off with knee injury