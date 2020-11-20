Saints QB Drew Brees placed on IR, won’t face Falcons this season

The Atlanta Falcons will have a great chance to win their third game in a row on Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints, who will be without quarterback Drew Brees (fractured ribs, punctured lung).

On Friday, the Saints placed Brees on the injured reserve list, meaning he will be out a minimum of three games, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Saints officially have placed Drew Brees on injured reserve, meaning he’s out a minimum of three weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2020

Not only will Atlanta get a big advantage in Week 11, but will get to face its most hated rival, and current division leader, twice without Brees. New Orleans also comes to town in Week 13, and the earliest he can return is Week 14.

In the meantime, it will be Taysom Hill, not Jameis Winston, taking the starter reps in Brees’ place. Despite having significantly more experience and passing ability than Hill, the Saints must not feel very comfortable with Winston out there.

