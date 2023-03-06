Saints, QB Derek Carr reportedly 'closing in' on four-year deal

Derek Carr has reportedly made his free agent decision. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the New Orleans Saints are reportedly closing in on a deal that would make Carr their new starting quarterback.

The #Saints are closing in on a deal with QB David Carr, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After nine seasons with the #Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is headed to New Orleans.



The first QB domino is about to fall and one NFC South team has its starter. pic.twitter.com/nuLSAhncLQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the deal is for four years.

Carr, 31, comes to the Saints after spending nine years as the starting QB for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. They took him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and over the course of nearly a decade he became the franchise's all-time passing leader and led them to their only two playoff appearances since 2002.

The Saints are still struggling to replace future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, which is why they need Carr. He's a solid professional quarterback with a relatively clean injury history, something they haven't had since Brees retired following the 2020 season.

Everyone gets what they need in this agreement. Carr signs as a starter and gets a clean slate in New Orleans. The Saints get a dependable (if middling) starting QB that will tide them over until they find a long term solution.