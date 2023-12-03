Saints QB Derek Carr leaves game vs. Lions after taking big hit

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday's game after being tackled to the ground by Detroit Lions linebacker Bruce Irvin early in the fourth quarter.

Irvin drove Carr into the ground on the tackle and incurred a roughing-the-passer penalty for the play.

Carr was evaluated by two trainers before being helped off with more than 10 minutes left as the Saints trailed 33-21.

He was listed as doubtful to return with shoulder and back injuries while also having to go through the concussion protocol.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) on his back after being tackled during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to finish the drive, with Jameis Winston replacing Carr at quarterback.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints in March with $60 million guaranteed at signing and $100 million guaranteed.

The Saints entered the game 5-6, standing behind the Atlanta Falcons due to a tiebreaker for the lead in the NFC South.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Carr injury: Saints QB leaves game after taking big hit