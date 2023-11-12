Saints QB Derek Carr leaves game vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints are going to have their work cut out for them if they’re going to make a comeback against the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ve lost quarterback Derek Carr. Carr took a big hit from Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter in the third quarter and was immediately shaken up.

Carr was later seen on the team’s cart, heading back to the locker room. The injury has yet to be disclosed, but it looks like he’ll be out for at least the next couple of drives for the Saints.

#Saints QB Derek Carr is being carted off to the locker room. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 12, 2023

With Carr out, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has come into the game. Winston immediately made an impact for the Saints, quickly driving them down the field for a score. Winston found wide receiver Chris Olave multiple times on the drive, including for an unreal catch in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Saints are still down two touchdowns midway through the third quarter, and with a backup quarterback in, a comeback is going to be tough. We’ll have more information on the Carr in jury as it becomes available.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire