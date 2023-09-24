Advertisement

Saints QB Derek Carr injures shoulder vs. Packers, replaced by Jameis Winston

Jason Owens
Staff writer
·1 min read
3
Derek Carr left Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury after this sack. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Derek Carr left Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury after this sack. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury.

He sustained the injury on a sack in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Jameis Winston. He was driven hard to the turf on his right side on the sack by Rashan Gary.

Carr remained on the ground in pain for several moments.

He was eventually able to walk to the sideline medical tent on his own. After an evaluation in the tent, he walked to the Saints locker room. The Saints punted on the next play, and Winston replaced him on the next New Orleans possession.

The Saints initially announced that he was being evaluated for a shoulder injury before ruling him out in the fourth quarter. The extent of his injury wasn't initially clear. New Orleans led, 17-0 when Carr left the game.