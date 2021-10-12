The Saints switched kickers last week by dumping Aldrick Rosas and brining in Cody Parkey, but Parkey’s time in the lineup is up.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are putting Parkey on injured reserve.

Parkey injured his groin in pregame warmups before the Saints beat Washington 33-22 on Sunday. He made three of the five extra points that he attempted in the victory.

It will be Parkey’s second injured reserve stint of the year. He was briefly on the Browns’ list during training camp before being released.

The Saints won’t need to fill the spot this week because they have a bye. The hope in New Orleans is that Wil Lutz will be ready to come off injured reserve for Week Seven.

Saints putting Cody Parkey on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk