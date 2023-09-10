Saints put Tre'Quan Smith on IR ahead of opener

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith won't be joining the Saints for any of their first four games of the 2023 season.

Smith was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He did not practice at all this week because of a groin injury and the Saints ruled him out on Friday.

Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed, Keith Kirkwood, and sixth-round pick A.T. Perry are the remaining wideouts on the active roster in New Orleans.

The Saints also called up running back Tony Jones Jr. and linebacker Ryan Connelly from the practice squad. Jones provides depth in the backfield with Alvin Kamara suspended and rookie Kendre Miller questionable to play after missing practice all week with a hamstring injury.