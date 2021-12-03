Saints put up a good fight, but fall to Cowboys 27-17 in Week 13

It wasn’t enough to win the day, but the New Orleans Saints fought hard enough to keep it close with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, a timely interception by Marshon Lattimore gave them a second shot at life — and a huge fourth down conversion on a dart from Taysom Hill raised a lot of hopes, only for another tipped pass off of Hill’s injured throwing hand to fall into Cowboys possession. Dallas secured the win with a late pick-six, and New Orleans fell to 5-7 with a final score of 27-17. Here’s everything we know:

What went right?

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackles Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Banged up as he and the offense around him was, Taysom Hill made enough plays to keep the offense in it — especially as a runner, which was impressive given the painful plantar fascia injury he’s been managing. He ran all over, through, and around the Cowboys defense to sustain several drives and control time of possession. That should become a greater area of strength once they get some starters back along the offensive line.

And the defense, for the most part, was stout. Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t able to get going despite a heavy workload. Dak Prescott was frequently under pressure and had to complete some extremely difficult throws to his all-star receiving corps. They forced Dallas into many more punts than the Cowboys would like and did a lot to help control the pace of play. They just weren’t able to overcome too many shortcomings by the offense.

What went wrong?

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) returns a kick against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ball security was a big, big problem for the offense. Two of Hill’s passes deflected off of his receivers’ hands and into Cowboys possession, though his third interception fell fully on his shoulders. It was a really poor decision and a poorly thrown ball. A lot of his issues as a passer could be explained by an injury to his throwing hand early in the contest — Hill spent most of the game trying to throw with a brace on his middle finger, and it obviously limited what he could do. That still doesn’t justify the poor decisions he made in choosing where to throw the football. He just had a total meltdown in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

It would have been cool to see Hill get any help from his supporting cast. None of his receivers were able to create separation or compete for contested throws, or even show much ability to adjust to an off-target pass. We’ve known all year that it’s a talent-poor group but this game really illuminated how helpless most of them are. The unit needs a complete overhaul in the offseason, but we’ve still got more than a month left to play. Hill had to do too much and it turned into four interceptions. At least Deonte Harris fought his way into the open field for a 70-yard house call late in regulation.

And what's the bottom line?

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fans show support against Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There was just too much adversity piled up in front of the Saints to overcome. Maybe if they hadn’t lost so many starters to injury — Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were all ruled out ahead of time — they’d have been able to hang with the Cowboys late in the game. If Hill weren’t injured himself early on maybe he’s able to throw with better accuracy, though he’s still prone to poor decisions.

The offense probably won’t be more efficient moving forward given how understaffed it is, but at least they’ll be more explosive and entertaining with the threat of Hill as a runner in play. If they’re going to lose five games in a row the least they can do is make it worth watching.

So what’s next? New Orleans has a semi-bye with the weekend ahead of them, then a full week to prepare for back-to-back road games with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hopefully they cut their losing streak short at some point in those two matchups. If they can’t find a way to get a win, they might be better off putting all those injured starters on ice and begin planning for 2022.

1

1