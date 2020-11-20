Saints put Drew Brees on injured reserve

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will miss at least three games because of his broken ribs and collapsed lung.

The Saints officially placed Brees on injured reserve today, which under this year’s rules means he has to miss three weeks. Brees had already been ruled out for this week against the Falcons and was expected to miss next week against the Broncos. It’s now official that he’ll miss the following week, also against the Falcons, as well.

It’s unclear how confident the Saints are that Brees can return after that. Brees indicated that he doesn’t expect to miss much time, but five broken ribs and a collapsed lung won’t be easy to return from.

The Saints are expected to go with Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback in Brees’ absence, with Jameis Winston backing Hill up.

