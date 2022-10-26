Saints put Bradley Roby on injured reserve

The Saints will be without cornerback Bradley Roby for at least the next four games.

Roby hurt his ankle last Thursday against the Cardinals and the Saints put him on their injured reserve list on Tuesday. Roby will be eligible to return after missing four games and his loss comes at a moment when the Saints are short on healthy corners.

Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore both missed the Cardinals games with injuries, so they will be extremely thin against the Raiders if those players aren’t feeling better.

Roby has 20 tackles, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery this season.

The Saints filled the open roster spot by bringing wide receiver Keith Kirkwood back into the fold.

