Saints pull off split of doubleheader against Red Wings

Adding a makeup for a washed-out game in April to the schedule on Tuesday turned out well for the Saints, who lost the first game to Rochester 6-2 but won the second.

In the first game, Rochester stacked up their six runs first. Former Twin Travis Blankenhorn contributed to the Red Wings’ lead with his two-out solo homer in the third inning.

The Saints tried to stage a comeback in the sixth inning, with a single from Michael Helman and an RBI double to center from Matt Wallner, but those two runs weren’t enough and St. Paul fell 6-2.

When the two teams had their last doubleheader almost exactly two months ago, on April 27, the Red Wings won both games at CHS Field. The Saints avoided a repeat in New York, taking the second game 4-1.

St. Paul starter Caleb Boushley allowed a single run in his five innings, walking two and striking out five. Josh Winder added two shutout innings, keeping the Saints’ lead intact.

Game three of the seven-game series in Rochester will be tonight at 5:05 p.m.

