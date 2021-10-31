It’s hard to believe the Saints did it, but they did it: They beat the Buccaneers despite losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury.

Behind backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, the Saints won 36-27.

Winston left the game with a knee injury and is currently getting an MRI at a New Orleans hospital. If he is out a significant period of time he would likely be replaced by Taysom Hill, but Hill is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol, which is why Siemian came in for Winston.

But while Siemian didn’t throw any interceptions, Tom Brady did: In fact, he threw two of them, including a pick-six that sealed the Bucs’ loss in the final minutes. Brady also threw four touchdown passes, but this was far from his best game.

The result is that the Saints, at 5-2, are suddenly only half a game behind the 6-2 Buccaneers in the NFC South. It has looked all year like the Saints would cruise to a division title, but the Saints had something to say about that today.

Saints pull off shocking upset of Buccaneers despite losing Jameis Winston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk