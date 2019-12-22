Saints pull ahead on another Alvin Kamara touchdown

On a day when Drew Brees has thrown incomplete passes, plural, the Saints have pulled ahead with their ground game.

Running back Alvin Kamara scored his second touchdown of the second half (which required two tries after one was overturned on review), and the Saints have pulled out to a 24-14 lead over the Titans.

The Saints have scored 24 straight after falling into an early hole, and have stifled the Titans. They’ve already sacked Ryan Tannehill five times today, but he just threw a touchdown to Tajae Sharpe to cut the lead back to 24-21.

If the Saints hold on, they’ll keep pace with the 49ers for the top spot in the NFC playoffs.