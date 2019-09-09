Saints promote Mitchell Loewen, cut Wes Horton

The Saints made a change to their defensive line ahead of Monday night’s game against the Texans.

They’ve promoted Mitchell Loewen from the practice squad to the active roster. He’ll take the place of Wes Horton, who was released in a corresponding move.

Loewen played in three games for the Saints over the last two seasons and moved on to the Lions as a waiver claim late last season. He returned to the Saints after failing to make the Lions out of camp this summer.

The Saints are without Sheldon Rankins and Mario Edwards due to injuries and David Onyemata is serving a one-game suspension, so the team needed some interior depth for the game against Houston.

Horton signed with the Saints in May. He had 93 tackles and 15.5 sacks over six seasons with the Panthers.