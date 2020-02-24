Saints promote Michael Hodges to linebackers coach

The Saints have been in need of a linebackers coach since Mike Nolan left the team to become the defensive coordinator in Dallas and they’ve settled on a replacement.

Per multiple reports, the team will be promoting assistant linebackers coach Michael Hodges to fill the role.

Hodges has been with the Saints for the last three years. He was a defensive assistant in his first two years with the team before moving to the linebackers in 2019.

Hodges previously coached at Fresno State and Eastern Illinois, which is Saints head coach Sean Payton’s alma mater. He played college football at Texas A&M, which is also where defensive coordinator Dennis Allen went to school.