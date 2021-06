Blue and Gold

The 2021 PFF50 ought to boost Notre Dame’s case for the title of “O-Line U." Four Notre Dame football alums are among the 50 best NFL players in Pro Football Focus’ eyes – and three of them play on the offensive line. Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is the No. 4 player on the list, following the second straight season in which he led all NFL offensive linemen in PFF WAR.