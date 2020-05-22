Saints preparing for normal training camp until told otherwise

The Saints aren’t having a virtual offseason program in what is a different offseason for players on every team. But New Orleans is planning on a normal training camp.

The Saints are scheduled to hold training camp at their team training facility in Metairie.

“There’s been a lot of discussion, both internally and externally, about what that’s going to look like when we do have training camp,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis told John DeShazier of the team website. “I would say this: Right now we’re planning on having our normal training camp.

“What that looks like in terms of the logistics and what is different from normal, we don’t know yet. But we’re having discussions about that. Obviously, there’s testing issues and then the consequence of a positive test. But those discussions are primarily being held at the league level, and we’ll get direction from them at some point. But we’ve got time. That’s the fortunate thing here.”

Loomis has considered the possibility of the NFL holding games without fans.

The Saints have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL.

“I think all of us think about that,” Loomis said. “Obviously, we can conduct the games, but it’s hard to recreate the atmosphere that exists and the excitement that exists when you have fans present. That will be different. It will be unprecedented in terms of the NFL.

“You’ve thought about it, and yet, I’m not ready to say that that’s going to happen yet. Those are discussions that are happening at the league level, and they’ll get and process a lot of the medical information that comes out, and we’ll see what happens.”

