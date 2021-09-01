The Saints have found a temporary home.

They will practice at TCU in Fort Worth beginning Monday, a source tells PFT.

The team will relocate to a hotel in nearby Irving next week and make that their base of operations in the weeks ahead, per Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

The Saints should feel right at home at TCU, which has an NFL-quality practice facility.

The Horned Frogs have two outdoor, grass practice fields as well as the Amon G. Carter Stadium grass field. The Sam Baugh Indoor Facility features an 80-yard turf field. The Bob Lilly Performance Center is a two-story weight room facility.

Saints coach Sean Payton has familiarity with the school as his son, Connor, attends TCU.

Payton said Tuesday the Saints are planning to remain away from home a month as New Orleans cleans up after Hurricane Ida.

They could need a place to play their season opener, and AT&T Stadium is an option, Payton said. The Saints have practiced at the home of the Cowboys this week.

TCU helped out the Cowboys in 2009 after the Cowboys’ indoor practice facility collapsed in a thunderstorm, and the Steelers practiced at the school before Super Bowl XLV.

Saints will practice at TCU beginning next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk