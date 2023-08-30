Saints practice squad signs former Bills RB Jordan Mims, Jake Haener’s college teammate

This is cool: the New Orleans Saints are signing former Buffalo Bills running back Jordan Mims to their practice squad, as first reported by Saints News Network’s John Hendrix. Before he joined the Bills, Mims was college teammates with Saints fourth-round draft pick Jake Haener at Fresno State.

And he left Fresno State as one of the most prolific running backs in school history. Mims ranked fifth in all-purpose yards, fourth in rushing yards, third in touchdown runs, and second in rushing attempts. He also ranked second in total touchdowns (45). Not a bad resume despite his poor pre-draft athletic performance in combine drills.

So why was he available? Mims wasn’t given many opportunities in Buffalo’s preseason games before being sidelined by a concussion, but he gained 47 rushing yards on just 11 attempts. He also caught 4 receptions for another 45 receiving yards. Mims has extensive experience in pass protection at the college level (256 snaps in five years), so if he can make the most of his opportunities when his number is called he could hang around for a while.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire