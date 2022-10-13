Saints practice squad adds former Rams RB Jake Funk

Former #Rams RB Jake Funk, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the #Saints practice squad, source said. Had several offers, chose this opportunity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2022

The New Orleans Saints practice squad added former Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk after signing veteran free agent Jordan Howard, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Funk, 24, was a seventh round pick by L.A. out of Maryland in 2021 and primarily played on special teams — he’s logged just two carries in the NFL, gaining 6 yards on one attempt and losing a yard on the other.

He’s also returned 4 kicks to gain 88 yards, an average of 22 yards per try, though the bulk of Funk’s focus has been centered on covering punts and kickoffs rather than returning them. The Rams released Funk this week while reshuffling their depth chart in the wake of several injuries, and after clearing waivers he became a free agent. Rapoport adds that he had other opportunities around the league but chose to sign with New Orleans’ practice squad.

Funk is the second running back to sign with the Saints practice squad this week after New Orleans picked up Howard; they’re both slotted in behind Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, and Dwayne Washington on the depth chart. It makes sense for the team reload at the position after losing Latavius Murray and Tony Jones Jr. in subsequent weeks, but this still feels like an area that could be better improved by trading for a more-accomplished player. We’ll see if anything materializes on that front ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

