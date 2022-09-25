Saints post as many first-half shutouts post-Drew Brees as in 228 games with him

The #Saints have been shut out in the first half 4 times in 20 games since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. They were shut out 4 times in the first half in 228 games with Brees as the starter (2006-2020). — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 25, 2022

Drew Brees didn’t just leave a strong legacy behind — he set a standard with the New Orleans Saints that his successors have struggled to meet. According to NFL Research, the Saints have suffered as many shutouts in the first half (4) in the 20 games since Brees hung up his cleats as in the 228 games he started for them (4). The goose egg they laid in the first half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday tied the total they set during Brees’ tenure.

It’s been rough. Jameis Winston has been inconsistent at best, too often looking for deep shots that he hasn’t been able to throw with any accuracy. And when he has settled for a dump-off or designed screen he’s put too much hot sauce on it and seen his throws fall incomplete. He’s had three years to get on the same page with Alvin Kamara and he still can’t figure it out. Poor quarterback play directly leads to less movement and fewer scoring opportunities. Until he steps up — or until the Saints make a change under center — we’ll continue to see some struggles.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire