Saints have 'positive outlook' for must-win mission

Craig Levein is preaching positivity and has pledged St Johnstone will adopt an attacking mindset in their must-win game at Motherwell on Sunday.

St Johnstone head into the final day needing favours to avoid the relegation play-off.

Levein's side have to win in Lanarkshire while hoping Ross County - currently two points above - don’t beat Aberdeen in Dingwall.

"We probably will do [have an eye on events in Dingwall] just to keep a sense of perspective, but we need to win and we will find out what the consequences are after the game," said the Perth boss.

"We couldn’t really have gone much more attacking than we did the other night so it will be along similar lines I am sure. We need to rely on our creative players creating chances for the guys up front.

"And it is quite simple, there are not many permutations here, it is a win or we are in the play-offs.

"It [the late equaliser against County in midweek] gave the players a real boost, it gave the fans a real boost as well and they kept going right to the end.

"So we are on a fairly positive outlook and looking forward to Sunday."