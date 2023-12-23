Saints’ playoff chances drop significantly after loss to Rams

The New Orleans Saints entered Week 16 with a 41% chance to make the playoffs. With a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday night, their playoff probability dropped significantly, down to 24%. In comparison, a win would have elevated their playoff probability to 70%. The way it happened was disheartening, but New Orleans could always afford a loss on Thursday.

The stark difference between their playoff probabilities represents the route they’d likely have to take. Their loss to the Rams puts the Saints wild card hopes in doubt. The divisional title is still very much in play. New Orleans finishes the season with divisional games against Buccaneers and Falcons. Wins in those games will likely secure a playoff spot. New Orleans must win out for a divisional title or, less likely, a wild card seed.

