Saints players to watch at each defensive position in preseason Week 1

We’re rapidly approaching the first New Orleans Saints preseason game, but which players should fans be watching most closely? There have been a lot of new additions to the defense this offseason — following a surprising amount of turnover in free agency — and a number of competitions for roster spots have heated up throughout training camp.

So let’s run through each position group and highlight some players worth monitoring:

Defensive end: Payton Turner

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Turner has, by all accounts, enjoyed a tremendous summer in New Orleans. He’s gotten (and stayed) healthy and practiced every day, generating multiple splash plays in team drills while winning his matchups in one-on-ones. He’s showing real growth at training camp. Now let’s see if it translates to live action at the Caesars Superdome. He needs to validate all of that positivity by making some plays when they matter most.

Honorable mentions: Niko Lalos, Kyle Phillips

Lalos and Phillips are competing for the final spot on the practice squad, where they would get called up on game days to round out the rotation in event of an injury to someone higher up the depth chart. Lalos played well in the XFL and Phillips has seen plenty of NFL snaps with the New York Jets.

Defensive tackle: Malcolm Roach

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints made some splashy moves at defensive tackle, so fans are already going to be looking for an impact from veterans Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd, plus top draft pick Bryan Bresee.

Honorable mentions: Jack Heflin, Jarron Cage, Prince Emili

The Saints typically roster four defensive tackles and stash another interior lineman or two on their practice squad, and that’s what each of these guys are competing for.

Linebacker: D'Marco Jackson

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The question was asked earlier: Who will step up at linebacker? After not signing Anthony Barr, New Orleans signed former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. Whether by addition or the players already on the roster, linebacker must be filled. Jackson impressed last year in camp before an injury ended his season. Look to see if he can regain that momentum as this job is up for grabs.

Honorable mentions: Nephi Sewell, Ty Summers, Ryan Connelly

These guys all need to play special teams at a high level, and they’re off to a good start. Look for them to get more opportunities with the second-team defense.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Maye has once again rescheduled his court case. It is unlikely, though, he can avoid a suspension for another season. Ugo Amadi has had a good camp and looks in line to fill that spot. He could solidify his position with a strong preseason. He’s also the primary backup for Bradley Roby in the slot.

Honorable mentions: Jordan Howden, Smoke Monday

There are plenty of guys to highlight here, including veterans Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Johnathan Abram, but we’ll be focusing on the younger players in the secondary. Howden has gotten more and more looks with the first-string defense but Monday has created more takeaways and splash plays.

Cornerback: All of them

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There might not be a tougher competition going on any other position group than corner. Marshon Lattimore is locked into one starting spot, with Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo competing opposite him. Then you have a couple of veterans — Troy Pride Jr. and Isaac Yiadom — push each other behind them, with a couple of feisty young prospects also making plays in Anthony Johnson and Adrian Frye. It’s a really interesting group from the top down.

