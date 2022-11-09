Saints give players a rest day after Monday night game, post estimated injury report

The New Orleans Saints gave players a rest day to account for a short week after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, resulting in an estimated injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So we shouldn’t read too deeply into these designations from the training staff considering the team didn’t actually hit the practice field — it’s just their best guess at how active each player may have been. We’ll get a much better idea of participation on Thursday when the team regroups. For now, here’s what we know:

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

K Chris Boswell (groin)

DNP

CB William jackson III (back)

DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

DNP

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

Full

>

LS Christian Kuntz (ribs)

Full

LB Myles Jack (knee)

DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

Limited

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

C Erik McCoy (shoulder)

DNP

LG Andrus Peat (triceps)

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

Limited

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

DNP

