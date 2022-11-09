Saints give players a rest day after Monday night game, post estimated injury report
The New Orleans Saints gave players a rest day to account for a short week after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, resulting in an estimated injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So we shouldn’t read too deeply into these designations from the training staff considering the team didn’t actually hit the practice field — it’s just their best guess at how active each player may have been. We’ll get a much better idea of participation on Thursday when the team regroups. For now, here’s what we know:
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
K Chris Boswell (groin)
DNP
CB William jackson III (back)
DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
DNP
CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)
Full
>
LS Christian Kuntz (ribs)
Full
LB Myles Jack (knee)
DNP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
Limited
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
C Erik McCoy (shoulder)
DNP
LG Andrus Peat (triceps)
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)
Limited
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DNP