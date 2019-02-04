Some Saints players quite enjoyed the Rams' Super Bowl disintegration

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports

Just about everyone knows what happened to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship. Whether you watched the game or just heard the legion of outraged Saints fans online, the specter of Nickell Robey-Coleman’s hit lingered over the Los Angeles Rams for many throughout the run-up to Super Bowl LIII.

So, naturally, when the Rams went out and laid an egg on the biggest stage in sports with a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots, there was both catharsis and frustration for the Saints. And outright mockery from a small group of the team’s players.

Michael Thomas had a few thoughts during Super Bowl LIII. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Saints have their fun with Rams’ Super Bowl loss

If you though the Saints were just going to take the high road and leave one of the most controversial moments in NFL history alone, well, we’ve got bad news for you. First, Saints fans congregated in the French Quarter for a “Boycott Bowl,” then they and certain players took to Twitter as the Rams lost:






Kicker Wil Lutz retweeted this dig at the refs from the NCF Championship game, playing off a very fun commercial featuring several NFL greats laying into each other at a gala.


And, of course, star wide receiver Michael Thomas in particular had plenty to say.





The Saints’ official Twitter account at least stayed diplomatic, but it also not so subtly tweeted this out as the Super Bowl began.


