Saints will play two teams coming off of bye weeks in 2024

NFL teams always want more time to prepare for their next game, but the inverse is also true — it’s frustrating whenever an opposing team is getting more time to rest and plan for them. Fortunately for the New Orleans Saints, they’ll be playing just two teams coming off of bye week breaks in 2024. And both of those matchups are scheduled for kickoff at the Caesars Superdome.

The Cleveland Browns will be off in Week 10 before traveling to New Orleans in Week 11; last year, Cleveland limped into the playoffs with an 11-6 record after injuries sidelined starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb, only to get shellacked by the Houston Texans in the wild card round. The Browns have built a playoffs-ready roster with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

As for the Washington Commanders? They’re visiting the Saints in Week 15 after resting during their Week 14 bye. Few teams have experienced as much turnover as Washington this offseason. They only won four games last season before cleaning house in the front office and on their coaching staff. They’re a bit of a wild card themselves with all these new pieces, including head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but the Saints can’t take them lightly.

What about the Saints themselves? Their bye week this year is in Week 12, and they’ll come out of it hosting the same Los Angeles Rams team that embarrassed them last December. Head coach Dennis Alllen and his staff must come up with a better game plan than we saw last year, and they’ll have plenty of time to do so before this rematch in New Orleans.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire