Saints to play Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville in Week 1

The New Orleans Saints will head 500 miles east from home to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

According to Jeff Duncan and Amie Just of NOLA.com, the Saints and Packers will play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Playing the game at the Superdome in New Orleans is not an option after Hurricane Ida hit the city over the weekend. New Orleans is still without power, and the Saints aren’t planning on returning to the city for at least a few weeks. The team evacuated to the Dallas area before the storm hit.

The Jaguars are in Houston to play the Texans in Week 1, making TIAA Bank Field a logical option. AT&T Stadium in Dallas had a scheduling conflict.

The Saints and Packers are scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff.

