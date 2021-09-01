Saints to play ‘home’ opener against Packers in Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints will not be playing in the Superdome for the foreseeable future due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on the Big Easy.

On Wednesday, Nola.com broke news the reigning NFC South champions will be moving their home opener from New Orleans to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl, home of the Jaguars.

The Jaguars play in Houston to open the 2021 NFL season, so the venue is available.

Per Nola.com:

There were no closer venues to New Orleans available that day, as Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Houston’s NRG Stadium both host NFL games, and the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, has a concert scheduled. The game was originally supposed to take place at the Saints’ Caesars Superdome … The building did not sustain any structural damage in the storm, but the city of New Orleans remains without power and the city’s Sewerage and Water Board has urged citizens and those in the city to reduce their water consumption.

This brings back memories of the 2005 NFL season after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and Louisiana and the Saints played through what was called a “nomadic season.”