What the Saints are planning for Alvin Kamara’s role in 2023

The future is uncertain for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara as he anticipates a potential suspension for his arrest in Las Vegas from back in Feb. 2022. But when he does hit the football field in real-game action next, head coach Dennis Allen made clear that he will be more involved in the passing game in a way that is reminiscent of when Drew Brees was still the team’s quarterback.

“My expectation is that we’re gonna be able to utilize him in the passing game much like Drew was able to utilize him. That’s something we’ve put an emphasis on and we’ll continue to work on it.”

Improved depth at running back has lightened the workload expected of Kamara as a runner, and Allen sees the additions of guys like Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller as something that can help Kamara, too: “We’ve probably been our best offensively when we’ve had a little bit of a running back-by-committee approach.”

How Kamara’s chemistry develops with veteran — but newcomer to the Saints — quarterback Derek Carr will be something to keep an eye on. It’s something Kamara is amped to cultivate. Conversations with Carr, Jameis Winston, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and passing-game coordinator Ronald Curry have him feeling upbeat and optimistic.

“DC, Jameis, and Pete, all those guys, RC, they’re all talking about it,” Kamara said. “I think I’m one of the most effective backs in the league when I get the ball in my hands. Out of the backfield, running routes, catching the ball, splitting out to receiver. Doing those things you guys have known me to do. The emphasis this year, going through camp, has been getting back in that grove and splitting out and getting more balls out of the backfield. Getting creative with my pass-catching side has been exciting.”

Kamara caught exactly 81 passes in each of his first three seasons, then set a career-high (83) in 2020, his last year with Brees. His numbers have fallen since then with 47 receptions in 2021 and 57 in 2022, but he and the Saints are optimistic that Carr’s arrival can help him get back to what he does best.

