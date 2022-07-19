Saints plan to work out USFL offensive player of the year Darius Victor

The Saints may be without running back Alvin Kamara for a chunk of the 2022 season and a standout from the USFL may be part of the effort to replace him in the lineup.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints intend to work out running back Darius Victor. Victor was named the offensive player of the year in the spring league’s return to action this year.

Victor ran 127 times for 577 yards and nine touchdowns for the New Jersey Generals. He also caught a touchdown on his way to taking home the award.

Victor signed with the Saints after going undrafted in 2017, but failed to make the team. He also spent time with the Cardinals before moving on to stints in the CFL and XFL.

PFT reported last month that Kamara is bracing for a six-game suspension after being arrested on felony battery charges in Las Vegas earlier this year. Mark Ingram, Devine Ozigbo, Dwayne Washington, and Tony Jones Jr. are also on the running back depth chart.

